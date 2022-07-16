How to quickly hide notifications on Apple iPhone lock screen

The newly released iOS 16 operating system for the Apple iPhone comes with some major changes to the system with the addition of new features and improvements over the existing ones.

One of the areas that have received several new options for customization is the lock screen. Among many features, one of them allows users to change how the notifications are displayed on the lock screen or if they show up on the lock screen at all without the user tapping to reveal them.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can quickly and easily hide the notifications on the lock screen of the Apple iPhone and reveal them after tapping on the count of the notifications available.

How to hide notifications on the Apple iPhone lock screen

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Apple iPhone running the new iOS 16 operating system.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “Notifications” option from the list.

Step 3: In the Notifications settings page, tap on the “Display As” option.

Step 4: After that, select “Count” from the list of options that include Count, Stack, and List.

That’s it. Once you have selected to display notifications as count, the lock screen of your Apple iPhone will show the number of notifications without actually showing them until the notification count is tapped.