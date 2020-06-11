How To Hide Recent Apps In The Dock On Your Mac

If you are running macOS Mojave or later, you have noticed the Dock at the bottom carries a trio of recently used apps on the right alongside the regular apps. The Dock adjusts the recent apps and updates automatically as you launch apps, and it’s quite useful if you want to quickly launch the most used apps on your Mac. But what if you don’t want it?

The recent apps feature was initially seen on the Mojave update and most users are just fine using it. But for some people, it seems the recent apps feature is useless, and removing it will reduce the clutter in the Dock.

The Dock at the bottom of your Mac consists of a total of three apps that changes upon the usage of the apps, how long you use the app, and how frequently you launch it. It could be iTunes, Safari, Google Chrome, Calculator, or any other. But those who prefer not to have the feature for any reason, the recent apps in the Dock can be disabled.

Note: This guide works only for macOS Mojave version 10.14 or later. If you are on any previous macOS versions, this feature won’t not available.

How To Hide Recent Apps On Your Mac

To disable the recent apps in the Dock on Mac, do the following.

Go to the Apple icon in the top left corner of the screen in the menu bar and click on it. Click on the System Preferences and choose the Dock . Uncheck the box that says Show recent applications in Dock to hide the recent apps in the Dock.

Once you remove the tick from the box, the recent app icons will immediately disappear from the Dock which eventually gives you a room for the Dock to accommodate more apps.

While this disables the recent apps from the Dock, you still can access the recent apps from the menu bar. Click the Apple icon in the corner and select Recent Items which gives you a list of apps that you have recently used on your Mac.

Whether you accidentally open the recent apps or want a cleaner Dock, this trick is for you. If you accidentally open the launchpad and launch the app, here’s how to disable the Launchpad on your Mac. More tips and tricks, guides, and tutorials on Mac and Windows are available, go check them out.

