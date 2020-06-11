Xiaomi Mi Band 5 goes official with Larger Display and Magnetic Charging

As expected, Xiaomi has today launched its next-generation fitness tracker in its home market China — Mi Band 5. Though the device comes with a similar design as it predecessor, it comes with several worthy upgrades.

The Mi Band 5 features a bigger 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Instead of the circular capacitive button, this one comes with an inverted ‘U’ button. The company says that more than 100 watch faces are available through Mi Fit application.

The tracker comes with Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) function which enables enhanced health tracking. It also packs a heart rate sensor along with a SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen levels.

It also has a new women-focused health features that help them track menstrual cycles through the fitness band. The company has also increased the number of sports modes from six to 11 on this one.

The Mi Band 5 also comes with a 24 x 7 sleep monitoring feature, so now it can also track afternoon naps along with the night sleep, a much-needed addition. The device also comes with support for the remote camera shutter button.

The fitness band now comes with a new magnetic charger that automatically snaps at the back to start charging. As per the company, the device is powered by a 125 mAh battery that offers a battery life of 14 days but can be stretched up to 20 days.

Just like previous editions, the Mi Band 5 comes in two variants — Standard and NFC. While the standard model costs 189 yuan (~₹2,030), the NFC model is priced at 229 yuan (~₹2,450) and will go on sale in China from 18th June.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Key Features & Specs

1.1-inch AMOLED color touch screen display with 126 x 294 pixels resolution and 2.5D scratch-resistant glass

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

24-hour sleep tracking, fitness tracking, Sedentary reminder

11 sports modes

PAI health analysis

Women’s health tracking: Menstrual cycle, ovulation record

Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor, Pressure monitor

5ATM (50 meters) water-resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)

125 mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life in typical mode

Pricing and Availability