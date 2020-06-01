Xiaomi Mi Band 5 fitness tracker to launch on 11th June

Xiaomi’s Mi Band has been a widely successful lineup of wearable devices for the company. After launching four models in the series, the company is now all set to launch the Mi Band 5.

The Chinese company has today teased that the next-generation Mi Band 5 fitness tracker will get launched on 11th June. The launch seems to be a part of the company’s 618 sales festival in China.

While the company has not yet revealed any information about the Mi Band 5, the upcoming fitness tracker has been leaked online. As per the reports, it comes with a 1.2-inch color touchscreen display with new watch faces. The display size is bigger compared to the 0.95-inch screen on the Mi Band 4.

This time, the company is also going to introduce NFC support for the global market to enable Google Pay. Further, reports indicate that the fitness tracker will also come with support for Amazon Alexa smart voice assistant.

As per the reports, the company will be ditching the cradle charge design with pogo pins and will instead offer plug-in charger design. We expect the company to share more details about this upcoming product in the coming days leading up to the launch.