How To Hide Your Active Status On Facebook [Guide]

Facebook is among the popular apps and it has millions of active users. If you are frequently active on Facebook, your Facebook friends can see that you are online by default. Facebook lets you know when your friends are active with a green icon around their profile picture, the same applies to you if you have long been idle on Facebook. Fortunately, this feature is one step away you can turn off.

The activity status of your Facebook is On by default, but you can turn it off by following these steps below. Once you turn it off, the next time you go active on Facebook, your active status won’t be shown to your Facebook friends and contacts.

How To Hide Your Active Status On Facebook

Launch the Facebook app on your smartphone. Tap on the three lines in the top right corner. Swipe down and open the Settings & Privacy and then tap Settings. Go to the Privacy tab and tap the Active Status. Turn off the slider ‘Show when you’re active‘.

Once you turn off the slider, your active status will be hidden from your Facebook friends. Although it hides the active status, you will still appear active or recently active unless you turn off the setting from every place you are using Facebook as well as Messenger.

When you turn on this setting, you will not be able to see your friends and contacts active or recently active on Facebook and Messenger. Similar to how you disable the blue ticks WhatsApp and you can’t see blue ticks of others.

