How to set password expiration date in Windows 10

As a security measure, it is a good idea to change your computer’s password every once in a while. To do so in Windows 10 operating system, the company is offering an easy way where the password automatically expires at a regular interval and asks you to set a new one.

In this guide, we’ll show you how you can set your Windows 10 password to expire at regular intervals and get a prompt to change it. The process is different based on how you log-in to your system — through the local account or Microsoft account. So, we’ll be covering both the methods.

Set password expiration using Microsoft account

Step 1: Go to your Microsoft account security area by signing in to your account.

Step 2: At the top, click on the “Change Password” option and then click on “Change”.

Step 3: You’ll be asked to enter your existing password and then a new one.

Step 4: After you enter your new password, click on the tickbox that reads “Make Me Change My Password Every 72 Days”.

Step 5: Once the changes are successful, you’ll be redirected to the Microsoft account login page. Enter the new password and log-in. The changes are now in effect.

Set password expiration for local account

Step 1: Open the Run window by pressing Windows + R key. In the box, type “netplwiz” and click on “Ok.”

Step 2: Go to the “Advanced” tab and click on “Advanced” to open the Advanced User Management tool.

Step 3: Click on the “Users” folder in the left menu and then right-click on your user account. Select the “Properties” option from the context menu.

Step 4: Now, in the window that opens, uncheck the “Password Never Expires” option and click Ok.

You will now be asked to reset your password every 42 days. However, unlike the Microsoft account, you can change the number of days as per your liking. Continue ahead if you want to change the number of days for the password expiration. If you are happy with 42 days, then no need to follow the below steps.

Step 5: Again open the Run windows by pressing Windows + R keys and type “gpedit.msc” and click Ok.

Step 6: Now navigate to Computer Configuration > Windows Settings > Security Settings > Account Policies > Password Policy and double-click on “Maximum Password Age.”

Step 7: Change the number from “42” to the number of days you want to set for password expiration and then click Ok.