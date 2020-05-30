How to download a copy of all your Facebook account data

Facebook is one of the most popular social networking platform and is a useful tool for staying in touch with friends and family. But since past some time, the experience has not been good because of advertisements, questionable practices from the company, among others.

Now, if you are planning to quite the network and deactivate your account, you may consider downloading all your data before you go ahead with deactivating the profile. In this simple and step-by-step guide, we’ll show you how you can download all your Facebook data.

How to download your Facebook data

Log in to your Facebook account and go to settings by clicking the arrow icon at the top-right and navigating to Settings & Privacy > Settings Alternatively, you can go to facebook.com/settings Select Your Facebook Information from the left menu. Now click on Download Your Information and click view. Choose the dates, type of data, and format, then click Create File. Once the file is ready, you will receive a notification and can download the file.

You can also download the data even if you are not planning to leave the social network. So if you haven’t downloaded your data yet, go ahead and do so as a reminder of how much data Facebook has about you.