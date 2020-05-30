How To View And Change Refresh Rate Of Your Mac Display [Guide]

So, now you know that your smartphone has a higher refresh rate. Flagships like Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro use a display having as much as 120 Hz refresh rate. But ever thought what’s the refresh rate of your Mac display? How can you change it?

Most users should be keeping their display settings set to default, there’s no need to change if everything’s working fine. However, changing the refresh rate of the display is required for some Mac users, especially those who work with movie files and video editing.

Whatever the reason is, even if it’s just to see what refresh rate your Mac has and want to use the maximum available, it’s easy to do. Follow this quick guide below.

How To Change Refresh Rate On Mac

Note: Not all Mac displays can change their fresh rate, many of them use the default setting that can’t be changed right away. For a fact, most entry-level and mainstream Macs don’t allow you to change or tweak the refresh rate but changing on some Pro models is possible. You may also have the option to change it on the third-party external screens you use it on your Mac

It works with some high-end Macs including the latest MacBook Pro 16 and newer models. To adjust the display refresh rate, follow the steps

Click on the Apple icon and choose System Preferences . Click on Display . Under the Display tab, hold down the Option key and click on the Scaled to reveal the Refresh Rate options.

The same method works for external dislays. If you don’t see the refresh rate option, unfortunately, your system doesn’t support it.

The default refresh rate for most displays is 60 Hz. For example, the MacBook Pro 16 has multiple refresh rates available on the built-in display, including 47.95 Hz, 48 Hz, 50 Hz, 59.94 Hz, and 60 Hz.

