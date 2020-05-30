How To Enable Dark Mode On Apple Music [Guide]

Whether you are listening to music, radio, or a podcast, a bright screen on your phone can wake you right back up. When you are in darker environments or a place having low lighting conditions such as movie theatres, traveling throughout the night, the bright screen could be disturbing for you as well as others.

We all like to listen to music on our smartphones, music streaming apps like Apple Music, Spotify, and others have made our lives easy by offering music on the go. Apple Music uses a large library of music that you can stream and if you are using it on your phone, you can use the dark mode to get away with the bright screen during dark environments.

Apple Music offers dark mode on both iOS as well as Android platforms, and whichever platform you are using on your phone, the process is a tad different for both. Here’s how you can enable dark mode on Apple Music.

How To Enable Dark Mode On Apple Music

To put Apple Music in dark theme mode, follow these steps.

You will need to put your entire phone in dark mode to apply the dark theme on Apple Music whereas while Android devices have a separate dark mode setting in the app.

For iPhones/iPads

For iOS devices, go to Settings -> Display & Brightness and change the Appearance to Dark.

Now you can use Apple Music in dark theme mode on your iPhone/iPad.

For Androids

For Android devices, launch the Apple Music and tap the three dots .

Select Settings .

Under Display Options, tap on Theme and choose Dark .

Now the Apple Music is in Dark theme mode on your Android.

