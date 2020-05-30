Google postpones Android 11 Beta launch event and Beta release

Google was set to launch the Android 11 Beta at an online event on 3rd June and recently the company shard more details about the timing of the event, live streams, as well as other dev talks that the company will be releasing on the same day.

However, today the company has confirmed that it is postponing the Android 11 Beta Launch event and not just that it also said that the beta release of the new Android version has also been postponed. The company added that it will be back with more information soon.

In a Tweet from the Android Developers account, the company said: “We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We’ll be back with more on Android 11, soon.”

Interestingly, the company has not revealed any reason behind the cancellation of this new Android 11 Beta release. The version was set to get released this month but the company pushed it to June as it released the unannounced Android 11 DP4 (Developer Preview 4).

The Android 11 Beta Launch event scheduled for next week was a replacement of the Google I/O 2020 which got canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the launch event, the company had also scheduled a live Q&A session with Dave Burke and Stephanie Cuthbertson, the company’s executives.

The final release of Android 11 had earlier been confirmed to take place in Q3 2020 and it won’t likely get affected. However, we are waiting for Google to share more information.

