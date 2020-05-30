How to disable Bixby on Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone

Samsung smartphones come pre-installed with its own AI-powered voice assistant — Bixby. However, not many are using this feature and if you are among those and not a fan of this feature, then it might get annoying to have the service enabled which can get triggered accidentally.

However, there’s a way to disable Bixby on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone. In this guide, we’ll show a step-by-step process about how you can disable this voice assistant on your Galaxy S20 smartphone.

How to disable Bixby button on Samsung Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a power button on the right side, just below the volume rocker keys which also doubles as a Bixby button. Long pressing the power button brings up Bixby. In this section, we’ll show you how to disable it.

On your smartphone, swipe down on the screen to bring up the notifications menu. From the notification menu, tap on the power icon on the top right side of the screen. Now the power menu pop-up will appear on the screen, along with “Side Key Settings” Tap on the “Side Key Settings” to continue It will now show the option to alter settings for “Press and Hold” options. By default, it is selected to “Wake Bixby”. Now change it to something else to disable Bixby.

How to disable “Hi, Bixby”

The “Hi, Bixby” feature is a voice command assistant similar to the Google Assistant. If you aren’t a fan of this feature and don’t want it enabled on your phone, follow along with this guide to disable it.

Tap on the Bixby icon on your smartphone to open it. Now tap the Hamburger menu button placed at the left side of the screen. In the presented menu, select the settings gear icon on the top of the screen. Now just Scroll down until you see the option called Voice Wake Up. In the Voice Wake Up settings page, toggle off “Wake with “Hi, Bixby” option.

How to disable Bixby Home?

The left-most home screen on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone is Bixby Home, aka Samsung Daily. It presents a vertically scrolling list of content that may not be useful for many. Her’es an easy guide to disable this annoying feature.