Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 series officially launched in India; price starts at ₹41,999

After years of waiting and teasing the device for a few weeks, Xiaomi’s much-awaited laptops is finally making its debut in the Indian market, as promised. The company has today launched the Mi Notebook 14 in India, with a starting price of ₹41,999.

As for the build, they are made of A5052 aluminum and magnesium alloy body, coated through the process of anodized sandblasting, which the company says is resistant to corrosion and abrasion.

The Horizon Edition has a 14-inch display with 3mm bezels and offers a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. On the other hand, the standard variants feature a 14-inch FHD display with an 81.2 percent STB ratio.

Under the hood, the laptops come powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors, coupled with 8 GB of RAM, 2 GB NVIDIA MX250, or MX350 GPU, and up to 512 GB SSD or M.2 NVMe SSD.

The Mi Notebook comes with a printed key text and scissor-switch keyboard mechanism which has a good 1.3 mm key travel. But the disappointing part is that it lacks the backlit feature.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac 2×2 (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB 3.1 ports, 1 x USB 2.0 port, HDMI 1.4b, and a USB-C port for data and charging. All the models run Windows 10 Home operating system. It also doesn’t come with a webcam, so the company will be bundling an external one.

As for battery life, the device is powered by a 46W battery which the company claims can provide 10 hours of usage. It comes with a 65W charger with fast charge tech which can charge the device from 0 to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

The Mi NoteBook 14 comes in Mercury Gray color and will be available from June 17th through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio. The key specs and pricing details are mentioned below.

Mi Notebook 14 Key Features

14-inch FHD display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, 178-degree wide viewing angle

Intel Core i7-10510U or Intel Core i5-10210U processor

2 GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX250, MX350 for Horizon Edition

8 GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM

256/512 GB SATA SSD; 512 GB M.2 NVMe SSD for Horizon Edition

Windows 10 Home Edition OS

Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB 3.1 port, 1 x USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4b, 1 x USB-C for data and charging

2 x 2W stereo speakers, DTS audio

46W battery with fast charging support

Mi Notebook 14 Pricing in India