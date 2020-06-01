Xiaomi confirms launch Mi Notebook in India on 11th June

Earlier today, we reported that Xiaomi could launch the Mi Band 5 fitness tracker in China on 11th June. Now, the company has scheduled a launch event on the same day in China as well.

However, in India, the Chinese company will be bringing its much anticipated Mi Notebook. In the launch event invite, the company says that it will be a global launch event but the device will be sold exclusively in India via Amazon.

The company has also confirmed that the upcoming Mi-branded laptop will feature a sleek design with narrow bezels, a Full HD+ display resolution, and a long battery life. We expect Xiaomi to reveal more details about this product in the coming days.

Recently, it was leaked that the upcoming Mi laptop in the Indian market will be a rebranded variant of the RedmiBook 13 that was officially unveiled in China in December last year.

Raghu Reddy, the chief business officer at Xiaomi India recently confirmed that the company won’t follow the smartphone model of affordability for the laptops, indicating that the pricing will be higher. He also added that the company will be targeting the laptops for creators, students, and gamers.

