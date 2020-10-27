How to change default email app on your iPhone or iPad [iOS 14/iPadOS 14]

Are you using the default email app on your iPhone or iPad? Wondering how to change the default mailing app to a third-party email app like Gmail or Outlook? If you don’t want to use the default mailing app, there’s a quick setting that you need to modify on your device in order to change the default email app. Here’s how.

Note: Your iPhone or iPad should be running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 respectively to make the change, else it won’t work.

How to change default email app on your [iPhone/iPad]

Just follow these steps below to change the default email app on your iPhone or iPad.

Launch the Settings on your iPhone or iPad from the home screen. Under the settings menu, swipe to the bottom until you find the mail app you use on your iPhone or iPad. Once you find it, tap on it. Here, you will find the option Default Mail App , tap on it to continue. Now, select your third-party mail app instead of the default Apple Mail and you are done.

That’s all you have to do to change the default mail app on your iPhone or iPad. If none of your email apps that you want are listed apart from just the default app, that means you have not yet installed the email apps or the email app you are using doesn’t support this feature.

