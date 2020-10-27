How to use the Maps App on iPhone and iPad

The Maps app on iOS devices can help you do a lot more stuff then you think. It comes preinstalled on iPhone and iPad and thanks to the amazing features it brings in, users don’t really switch to any third-party apps. From helping you with the directions for a nearby restaurant to giving you a virtual tour of a place that’s thousands of kilometers away from you the Apple Maps app can help you do mostly everything you want. Hence, in this guide, we are going to have an in-depth look at the features offered by the Maps App on iOS devices. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

1) How to Get Directions to a Place you want to visit

If you are going on a long drive to a nearby city or you are just planning to visit a newly opened cafe in your city the Maps app on iPhone and iPad can help you to reach there easily by helping you with the directions to the place. To get directions on the Maps app all you have to do is:

Step 1: Open Apple Maps on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Tap on the Search Bar to search for the place you want to visit.

Step 3: Tap on Directions and select “Go” to begin your trip. Apple Maps will start giving you realtime directions based on your movement.

Have a look at the image below to see how it’s done.

2) How to View and Share your current location in Apple Maps

If you want to invite someone at your place, you can view and share your location directly from the Apple Maps app. This feature can come in handy when someone is having trouble finding where you live. Have a look at the steps given below to see how it’s done.

Step 1: Open Maps on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Tap on the Location icon from the top right corner.

Step 3: Tap on your current location and select “Share My Location“.

Step 4: Choose the App on which you want to send your location and you are done.

3) Change your Map View in Apple Maps

The Maps app on iOS devices allows you to choose from three different views so you can get a better visual experience. These views include Map View, Transport, and Satellite View. Satellite View also allows you to get a 3D look in the map which looks stunning. Follow the steps below to change your Map View in Apple Maps.

Step 1: Bring up Apple Maps on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Tap on the information icon from the top right corner to bring up Maps Settings.

Step 3: Select your preferred Map view and close the Maps Settings.

4) Take City Tours

With the Apple Maps app on your iPhone and iPad, you can experience a lot of beautiful cities, without actually visiting them. The City Tour feature on Maps gives you a drone view of the cities and takes you to all the tourist attractions with a single click. To start a City tour on the Maps app all you have to do is:

Step 1: Open the Maps app on your iPhone or iPad and zoom out to get the Full earth view. We’d recommend you to switch in the 3D Sattelite view while doing it so you can have a better experience.

Step 2: Tap on the cities which show 3D and select Flyover to visit the city and start the drone view.

Step 3: Tap on “Start City Tour” to start exploring the best parts of the city.

Have a look at the image below to see how a city tour looks like.

5) Use the 3D Street View to Explore the City

If City Tours aren’t your thing then Apple Maps also allows you to move around in a city from a ground level using 3D Images. This offers a much better and realistic experience when compared with the City Tours. However, as the image data for the entire city is unavailable the places to travel become limited. To use the 3D Street View in Apple Maps all you have to do is:

Step 1: Bring up Apple Maps on your iOS device and search for the City which you want to explore.

Step 2: If the city supports 3D Street View tap on the “Look Around” option.

Step 3: Once you’ve started exploring the city tap on different locations to move around and visit there.

Step 4: If you want to move around faster, tap on the shrink option to shrink your image. Move your lens in the Map to visit different places faster.

Step 5: Press Done when you’ve finished exploring to close the street view.

Liked this guide? Also, check out 10 iPhone SE 2020 Tips, Tricks, and Hidden Features that you should know. To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | TikTok