How To Delete Payment Method From Apple ID On Your iPhone Or iPad

Got charged accidentally for something because someone else made an unauthorized purchase on the App Store? You could always request a refund for it as long as you aren’t too late. But what if it repeatedly happens? Regardless of whichever payment method you use on the App Store, whether it’s a credit card or debit card, removing the payment information from your Apple ID is a wise option.

Remove Payment Method From Apple ID [iPhone/iPad]

Launch the Settings app from the homescreen on your iPhone or iPad. Under the Settings, tap on your Apple ID to manage your Apple account. Tap on Payment & Shipping from the list. On the top right corner of the screen, tap Edit . If you see a delete icon on the left side of your payment method, tap on it. Tap on Remove on the right of the payment method. You will be prompted to remove the payment method from your Apple ID. Tap the Remove to confirm.

The payment method attached to your Apple ID will now be removed. This way you can remove all the payment methods so that you don’t have to worry about unauthorized payments you or someone make from your Apple ID.

What if you can’t remove the payment method from your Apple ID? If you are unable to remove the payment method, it could be that you have an active subscription. You will need to cancel your subscription or wait for it to expire before you can delete the payment method.

