How to pin apps to Chromebook shelf

Chromebooks and getting more and more popular, especially for those whose work is mostly depended on the internet or online tools. Another reason for the popularity of Chrome OS-powered devices is the easy-to-use interface, lightweight, and comparatively longer battery life.

Just like most other operating systems, the Chrome OS also allows users to pin shortcuts and applications in the “shelf” area. This is the area at the bottom of the screen. Windows OS calls it Taskbar while the macOS calls it Dock.

In this guide, we’ll show you how you can customize the Chrome OS shelf with pinning the apps and shortcuts as per your like.

Pin apps/shortcuts to shelf in Chromebook

Step 1: Open the Chromebook app launcher. You can do so by clicking the App Launcher (circle icon) in the bottom left corner.

Step 2: Now search through the apps and shortcuts that you want to pin to the shelf.

Step 3: Once you find the app/shortcut, just right click on it and click on “Pin to Shelf”. The app or shortcut will now be pinned to the shelf.

Step 4: If you want to unpin it, just right click on it and click on “Unpin”.

Do note that removing the app or shortcut from the shelf will just remove it from the shelf. If you want to get rid of it completely, you’ll have to uninstall it.

We’ve published a few more guides for Chromebooks which could be useful if you are new to this Chrome OS and want to explore the features offered or are just at something and need help.