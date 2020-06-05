How To Disable Auto-Play Videos In Safari For Mac

Are you using the Safari browser on your Mac to surf the Internet? It’s not just me, several Mac users opt the Safari browser for its speed and low on system resources. You are doing fine with the Safari browsing until a wild ad suddenly appears on the website and plays on its own with loud music.

Videos from a number of websites are played automatically, take an example, Facebook shows you a video feed playing on its own. But some websites loaded with ads or stuff with extra or unnecessary content offering you videos that don’t require any action to play. You probably hate it when you are peacefully surfing the internet and it happens.

Whether you are concentrating on some text content on the website or scrolling through the photos, you don’t want any media to be played until you trigger it. Even sometimes with a large number of opened tabs, you are still searching which website is playing the sound.

Although you can instantly get away with the background audio by muting the sound, the video will keep playing, which also uses your data and wastes system resources. With Safari, you can disable auto-playing the videos right away, what you need to do is walk through this quick tutorial.

How To Disable Auto-Play Videos In Safari

Safari browser on your Mac lets you block most auto-playing videos on the websites you are browsing. It’s easy, what you need to do is,

Launch the Safari browser. Go to Safari -> Preferences and click on the Websites tab. Here, you will see Auto-Play from the sidebar on the left. On this page, you can configure websites to either Stop Media with Sound or Never Auto-Play videos.

Once you disable the media from auto-playing, the videos appearing will stop playing automatically and the sound won’t interrupt your browsing experience. Do let us know if it works for you, not all websites can be stopped from auto-playing the media, the Safari browser blocks most of the auto-playing videos.

With Safari, you can also enable Picture-in-Picture mode which pops the video in a new floating window in the corner that says at the top of every other window in the Safari. You can do a number of browsing tweaks to get user experience even better. Take a look at these 5 cool browsing tricks you can do on Safari.

