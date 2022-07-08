How to Disable Bing Suggestions In Windows 11 Start Menu [Guide]

Windows 11’s default search tool that is baked into Start is very helpful when it comes to finding files and installed software. However, on the downside the search utility also shows Bing web suggestions whenever you enter any keyword, making the whole process very annoying, such that many people may want to get rid of Bing suggestions all together.

If you feel the same way and want to disable Bing suggestions in Windows 11 Start menu, then you can do so by following the steps listed below:

Go to Start and Search for Registry then open the first search result

and Search for then open the first search result Inside Registry Editor navigate to:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows

Now right-click on the Windows folder, and create a new Explorer key.

Once created, select the new Explorer Folder, and right-click on the empty area found in the right-hand pane. Then, select New > DWORD (32-bit).

on the empty area found in the right-hand pane. Then, select Name the new DWORD: DisableSearchBoxSuggestions.

Now double-click on the new DWORD and change its value from 0 to 1 then click ok.

Now restart your system and then check the see if the Bing search is now disabled.

That’s pretty much how you too can disable the annoying Bing suggestions in the Start menu of your Windows 11 PC.

Alternatively, in case you want to revert to the default settings and re-enable the Bing suggestions, then you can do so by simply deleting the Explorer key that we had created in the third step followed by a reboot.