How to Change the Size of Taskbar in Windows 11 [Step-by-Step Guide]

One of the most significant changes that came along with the advent of Windows 11 was its centrally placed start button which was placed inside a more thicker Taskbar. No doubt it was an important step toward modernizing the UI, but doing so at the cost of screen real-estate wasn’t appreciated by many.

In case if you’re one of them and don’t like to give away your precious screen real-estate then follow along this step-by-step guide that explains how you can change the size of the taskbar in Windows 11.

Step 1: Open Start and search for regedit. Now click the top result to open the Registry Editor.

Step 2: Inside Registry Editor Navigate to the following path:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Advanced

Step 3: Now right-click on the Advanced key and select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value.

Step 4: Name the new key as “TaskbarSi”, then press Enter.

Step 5: Once created, locate and double-click on the newly created DWORD then set the value data to:

‘2’ to change the Taskbar size to large.

to change the Taskbar size to large. ‘1’ to keep the default Taskbar size.

to keep the default Taskbar size. ‘0’ to change the Taskbar size to small.

Step 5: Now click on Ok and then restart your PC. Once restarted, you will see a smaller or larger taskbar according to the value data you, ve selected.

Alternatively, if you don’t like the smaller or bigger taskbar, you can revert to the default size pretty easily. Just put in 1 instead of 0 or 2 in the fifth step or delete the ‘TaskbarSi’ DWORD that we created in Step 3 and 4, then restart your PC.