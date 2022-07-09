How to easily delete Lock Screen Wallpaper on Apple iPhone running iOS 16

The iOS 16 operating system for the Apple iPhone comes with several new feature addition as well as improvements to the existing ones. Among all the features, the company has focused more on offering customization options to the users.

The Lock Screen now comes with tons of customization options, allowing users to make it better suited to their needs. It supports adding widgets and assigning focus mode, among others.

While customizing the lock screen, you might have configured sometimes based on the current situation but after some time, you might be looking to delete the existing wallpaper from the lock screen and Apple allows doing that for the users.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to remove or delete a wallpaper from the Lock Screen of the Apple iPhone running the latest iOS 16 operating system.

How to delete a lock screen wallpaper on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Apple’s iPhone look screen with the Face ID or Touch ID.

Step 2: After that, press and hold on to the lock screen to open the wallpaper gallery.

Step 3: When you see the wallpaper that you want to remove, swipe up.

Step 4: After that, tap on the red-colored trash icon and then tap on the “Delete” prompt to confirm the action.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, then you have successfully removed the selected wallpaper from the Lock Screen on your Apple iPhone running the latest iOS 16 operating system.