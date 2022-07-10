How to quickly and easily increase display contrast on Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone is among the best-selling smartphones globally and one of the primary reasons behind the success of the iPhone is that it is easier to operate because the iOS. While the operating system didn’t allow many customizations for the users, that has changed with the latest iOS 16 that was recently announced by the company.

The iOS 16 comes with several new features and improvements to the existing ones and the company has also focused on accessibility options. In one such option, the company allows users to increase the contest on the display so that some of the elements are easier to see.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily increase the display contrast on your Apple iPhone or even the Apple iPad.

How to increase display contrast on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Apple iPhone or the Apple iPad.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “Accessibility” option from the list.

Step 3: After that, tap on the “Display & Text Size” option.

Step 4: Toggle ON the switch for the “Increase Contrast” option.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide and enabled the Increase Contrast option toggle, then the contrast on your Apple iPhone or the Apple iPad tablet will be increased, making some of the visuals on the screen appear darker, which in turn makes it easier to see.