How To Disable Download Videos On TikTok [Guide]

Have you ever seen your video appearing on TikTok with a different account? With a huge audience increased on TikTok in recent years, many people have created an account and posted videos that came from other accounts.

They upload already created videos of other accounts after downloading them. We all know TikTok offers video downloading for everyone with a watermark of the TikTok username on it. If you want to protect your content and creativity, you have the option to disable the downloads on TikTok. Here’s how to disable download videos on TikTok.

How To Disable Saving Videos On TikTok

To disable downloading of videos from your TikTok profile, you can either make the account private so that your videos can only be downloaded by the followers you approve, or you have the option to disable the download button from the videos completely.

I will show you how you can disable the downloads from your TikTok profile.

First of all, head to your TikTok profile by tapping on the ‘Me‘ icon at the bottom right corner.

Tap Me at the bottom.

Tap the three dots in the upper right corner as shown in the screenshot below.

Under the Accounts Tab, choose Privacy and Safety .

If you want to keep the account private, select the ‘Private account‘ option which is turned off by default. Turn it on to make it private.

Below it, under the Safety tab, there are a few options related to your account and content safety.

Choose the option ‘Allow your videos to be downloaded‘ and turn it off.

When you turn off this option, users viewing your videos won’t be able to download the videos from your TikTok profile. The ‘Save Video‘ option on your TikTok videos, which you usually see on most TikTok videos, will be disabled and removed from the list. This way, your content is protected and no one but you can download it from your TikTok profile.

Note: This feature of TikTok will protect the TikTok content you upload, however, TikTok puts a watermark on your videos when someone downloads it which helps you to get more views, likes, and followers. If you are concerned about the likes and views, this may decrease the chances of getting likes and views.

There are other options that you can walk through if you want to tweak your TikTok account. You can choose who can send you direct messages, who can Duet on your videos, who can react to your videos, like your videos, as well as comment on your videos.

More tips and tricks, guides, and tutorials on TikTok and other related apps are available on How-To Guides. For more updates on the latest smartphones and tech, follow us on our social media profiles.