How to get newly added free fonts in macOS Catalina

Apple has reportedly got new licenses for a number of new fonts to be made available in the macOS Catalina operating system. But, the fonts are not automatically downloaded or installed and you’ll need to download and install them manually.

The new fonts in the macOS can be used system-wide and come from sources like Commercial Type, Klim Type Foundry, and Mark Simonson Studio. As the fonts are not enabled by default, the usage of them is not significant and many users know about this.

In this guide, as you guessed, we’ll show you a step-by-step process on how you can download and enable the new fonts added to the macOS Catalina system.

How to get new free Mac fonts

Step 1: First of all, open the Font Book application on your Mac system

Step 2: Click the ‘All Fonts’ filter in the sidebar on the left

Step 3: Now Scroll through and look or use the search bar for grayed out fonts

Step 4: Notable new options include Canela, Domaine, Founders Grotesk, Graphik, Produkt, Proxima Nova, Publico, Sauber Script, and Quotes Caps.

Step 5: Once you have selected a font, click the Download button in the upper right corner

Step 6: As the download completes, you’ll be able to use the new font

That’s it! Do share it with you friends using the macOS Catalina.