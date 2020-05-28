OnePlus 8 series India sale gets postponed due to production issues

OnePlus recently announced its latest flagship smartphones — OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Soon after that, the company confirmed the date of the sale for the latest flagship smartphones in the Indian market. The development came almost a month after the company revealed the pricing details for the Indian market.

OnePlus had announced that both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will go on the first sale in India starting from May 29th and will be available for purchase through Amazon and retail stores. However, the first sale in India has now been postponed.

In a statement released by the company announcing the postponement of the first sale for the OnePlus 8 series in India, the company said: “Our production was temporarily halted last week and has altered our sales plan. Because of this, we had to reschedule our date for open sales in India.”

The company announced that it will be holding a special limited sale across online and offline channels for the OnePlus 8 5G at 12:00 PM on 29th May, i.e. tomorrow.

OnePlus 8 India Price

6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹41,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹44,999

12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹49,999

OnePlus 8 Pro Price in India

8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹54,999

12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹59,999

OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 650

Adreno 650 RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage Operating System: Android 10 based on OxygenOS 10

Android 10 based on OxygenOS 10 Display: 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 1440 x 3168 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 1440 x 3168 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture with PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom + 48 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP f/2.4 color filter sensor

48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture with PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom + 48 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP f/2.4 color filter sensor Front Camera: 16-megapixel with f/2.5 aperture

16-megapixel with f/2.5 aperture Connectivity: Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo

Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo Other: In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP68

In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP68 Colors: Black, Blue and Green

Black, Blue and Green Battery: 4510 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T, Warp Charge 30 Wireless

OnePlus 8 Specifications