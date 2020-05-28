OnePlus 8 series India sale gets postponed due to production issues
OnePlus recently announced its latest flagship smartphones — OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Soon after that, the company confirmed the date of the sale for the latest flagship smartphones in the Indian market. The development came almost a month after the company revealed the pricing details for the Indian market.
OnePlus had announced that both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will go on the first sale in India starting from May 29th and will be available for purchase through Amazon and retail stores. However, the first sale in India has now been postponed.
In a statement released by the company announcing the postponement of the first sale for the OnePlus 8 series in India, the company said: “Our production was temporarily halted last week and has altered our sales plan. Because of this, we had to reschedule our date for open sales in India.”
The company announced that it will be holding a special limited sale across online and offline channels for the OnePlus 8 5G at 12:00 PM on 29th May, i.e. tomorrow.
OnePlus 8 India Price
- 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹41,999
- 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹44,999
- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹49,999
OnePlus 8 Pro Price in India
- 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: ₹54,999
- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: ₹59,999
OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 650
- RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM
- Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Operating System: Android 10 based on OxygenOS 10
- Display: 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 1440 x 3168 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture with PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom + 48 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP f/2.4 color filter sensor
- Front Camera: 16-megapixel with f/2.5 aperture
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo
- Other: In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP68
- Colors: Black, Blue and Green
- Battery: 4510 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T, Warp Charge 30 Wireless
OnePlus 8 Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 650
- RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM
- Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Operating System: Android 10 based on OxygenOS 10
- Display: 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 20:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture with PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 16 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP f/2.4 macro sensor
- Front Camera: 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo
- Other: In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos
- Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Interstellar Glow
- Battery: 4300 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T