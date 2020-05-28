You might be active on TikTok and upload new videos every week, but do you know your account is public and anyone can follow you and see your TikTok videos. If you are concerned about your privacy and don’t want everyone to follow your account, y can make your TikTok profile private.

What happens when you turn your TikTok profile private? It prevents users from following you without your permission, you can accept the request when someone wants to follow you. You have the option to approve them as a follower or disapprove. Only you and your followers can see the videos you upload.

Note: Making TikTok account private will hide your content from the public and you won’t be able to get views and likes publicly, but only from your followers. If you are concerned more about views and likes than the privacy, then keeping your account public is a wise option.

How To Turn Your TikTok Profile Private

To make your TikTok profile private, go to your TikTok profile by tapping on the ‘Me‘ symbol at the bottom right corner.

Tap on the three dots in the corner as shown and in the Accounts Tab, choose Privacy and Safety . You will find a slider named ‘Private account‘ that’s turned off. Hit the slider and turn on the Private account option. With a private account, only users you approve can follow you and view your videos and likes. Your existing followers won’t be affected.

You also have other options at the below Safety tab. You can choose who can send you direct messages, who can Duet on your videos, who can react to your videos, like your videos, as well as comment on your videos.

You can also allow your videos to be downloaded by users or disallow. This will protect the TikTok content you upload, however, TikTok puts a watermark on your videos when someone downloads it which helps you to get more views, likes and followers.

