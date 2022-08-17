How to Disable In-Line Preview on YouTube for Desktop [Step-By-Step Guide]

If you’re a frequent YouTube user, you will have come across its in-line playback feature, which allows you to preview YouTube videos by zooming and enlarging them whenever you hover over them using the mouse. However, this might get jarring and annoying over time.

If you too feel like this and would like to disable the annoying YouTube in-line playback feature, then follow this guide which explains everything about how you can easily disable it:

Step 1: Head to youtube.com on your PC and click the little profile image that can be found in the top-right corner.

Step 2: In the menu that appears, click on Settings.

Step 3: Under Settings, click on the option that says “Playback and performance” that can be found in the right pane.

Step 4: Now, Scroll down until you see the “In-line playback” toggle listed under the Browsing section.

Step 5: Once you toggle it off, a “Your changes were saved” message will appear in the screen’s bottom-left corner.

Step 6: Click the YouTube Logo to return to the YouTube home screen.

Now that you’ve completed the process, you’ll see that the annoying in-line playback feature is nowhere to be seen and won’t come between you and your YouTube binge-watching marathon.