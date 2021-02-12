No wonder, Telegram is one of the great messaging apps for mobile phones, whether you are using Android or iPhone, Telegram works flawlessly. When it comes to messaging, it shows you the message previews in the notification popups which might be useful for many, but can be a disaster for some if someone is able to read the incoming messages from the message previews, fret not, here’s how to disable it.

How to disable message previews in Telegram [iPhone] [Android]

For those who are using Telegram and have privacy concerns, this can be handy and it will prevent anyone (including you) from viewing the message previews in the notifications that arrive.

To disable the message previews in Telegram on your smartphone, what you need to do is follow these steps, we have tried it on Android and it works very similarly to the iPhones.

Step 1: Launch Telegram at first since Telegram message previews can be handled from within the app itself.

Step 2: Tap on the three lines on the top left corner or swipe from the left screen edge to the right and select Settings . For iPhone users, you can simply tap the Settings at the bottom.

Step 3: Tap on Notifications and Sounds from the list.

Step 4: Under Notifications for chats , tap on Private , Group , and/or Channels depending on your requirements. For iPhones, you will find the direct switch for Message Preview .

Step 5: Tap on Message Preview switch to disable.

That's all you have to do to disable the message previews in Telegram on your Android or iPhone.

