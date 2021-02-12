Lenovo today announced the launch of its Android tablet, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro in India featuring an 11.5-inch OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR support. The Lenovo Tab P11 comes in a unibody metallic design with Lenovo Digital Pen and is bundled with an optional Keyboard Cover.

Featuring a brilliant 11.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels), the Lenovo Tablet directly competes with the Samsung Tab S7. The display has 500 nits brightness and supports Dolby Vision and HDR.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro sports an ultra-slim chassis with an aluminum-alloy unibody designed, a unique dual-tone finish featuring a keyboard pack made with high-quality fabric. It’s ultra-thin, just 5.8 mm, and weighs 485 grams.

It uses time-of-flight (ToF) sensors for unlocking the tablet while featuring dual selfie cameras 8 MP + 8 MP. The rear side has a dual setup, 13 MP primary + 5 MP wide-angle cameras.

Speaking of the hardware, it packs a Snapdragon 730G octa-core CPU with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. On the GPU side, it has Adreno 618 for graphics applications and the tablet runs on the Android 10 operating system.

Pankaj Harjai, Director – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said,

“At Lenovo, we believe in designing products which are instilled with innovative and smarter features, and are well equipped to help people stay connected, entertained and productive throughout the day. We are proud to announce that this new premium and ultra-powerful Tab P11 Pro checks all the boxes, as it defines expert craftsmanship, performance, and innovation. As a market leader in tablets for three years, we are excited to bring a product which ensures everyone from a student to a working professional, has access to technology that equips them for an ever changing and dynamic world. With this flagship tablet, we offer our consumers an entertainment powerhouse designed to stream shows and music in high fidelity, along with the option to switch seamlessly between work and play.”

The price for the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro starts at Rs 44,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. It will be available on 14th February on Lenovo.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and soon in offline stores. There’s a 30-day launch offer that allows you to buy the tablet at Rs 49,999 with the free keyboard cover worth Rs 10,000.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Specifications

Display & Design: 11.5-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) OLED 500 nits, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision, HDR, unibody metallic design, Lenovo Digital Pen

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Price in India & Availability