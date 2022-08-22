How to Disable Touchscreen in Windows 11 [Step-By-Step Guide]

Touchscreen displays are great; They allow users to quickly interact with what’s on the screen without any hitch while offering support for multi-touch gestures like we have seen with the iPad. However, if you’re a writer or a developer, having a touch screen display on a laptop offers diminishing returns over a traditional, non-touchscreen display as it’s unintuitive to reach for a laptop’s display when you’re typing something.

This guide will walk you through the steps to easily disable the touchscreen on your Windows 11 laptop in case you’re not using it that often.

Step 1: Go to Start, search for Device Manager and click on the first search result.

Step 2: Click on the Human Interface Devices drop-down in the Device Manager window.

Step 3: Look for the device that says HID-compliant touch screen, right-click on it and select Disable.

Step 4: A dialog box will ask you to confirm the changes; click yes.

Step 5: Once that is done, move on to the second entry with the same name.

Note: If you don’t see any second item, your touchscreen should already be disabled.

Step 6: Right-click on the second entry and disable it just as we did in steps 3 and 4.

That’s about it; now, your Windows 11 PC will not take any touch screen inputs unless you enable it again by following the same steps listed above but selecting Enable instead of Disable.