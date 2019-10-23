How to enable Dark Mode on OnePlus 7T [Guide]

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 7T in India and it is the first smartphone from OnePlus that runs on Android 10 straight out of the box. Android 10 on the OnePlus 7T is based on Oxygen OS and hence it brings us a lot of additional features. One feature that was most awaited was the Dark Mode and hence in this guide, we are going to show you how to enable Dark Mode on OnePlus 7T. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Enabling Dark Mode on OnePlus 7T

Dark mode helps you to save your battery life and even makes your browsing experience better. With the latest Instagram update, if you enable Dark Mode on OnePlus 7T your Instagram App will also change to the dark theme. Enabling Dark Mode on OnePlus 7T is easy and all you have to do is:

Open Settings -> Customization -> Preset Theme -> Select the Nuanced dark theme.

Have a look at the screenshots below to see how it’s done.

Wrapping Up

So that’s all for this guide. Before you go make sure you have a look at the screenshots below to see how the Dark mode looks on the OnePlus 7T.