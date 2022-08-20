How to Enable Lockdown Mode in iOS 16 & iPadOS 16 [Step-By-Step Guide]

Apple is slowly becoming a privacy-oriented company that respects its user’s privacy as much as it respects its own over the past few years.

Continuing on this trend, Apple, along with the advent of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura, has introduced a new Lockdown Mode for all its devices that promises to protect any user’s device from spyware or other malicious attacks.

It works by limiting what your device can do to block some of the most common backdoors and channels that cyber criminals and malicious agents use to infiltrate phones and computers.

In this step-by-step guide, we will look at how you can enable lockdown mode on iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to protect your devices from such attacks.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Now, go to Privacy & Security.

Step 3: Inside Privacy & Security. Scroll down and select lockdown mode.

Step 4: Now, tap on Turn on lockdown mode.

Step 5: You will now be asked to confirm your selection on the next page.

Step 6: When you are finished, tap Power On to restart.

Once you have completed all the steps listed above and rebooted the device, it goes into lockdown mode. Alternatively, you can Follow the same steps to disable lockdown mode.

For now, you can’t customize what Apple disables in lockdown mode. The only thing you can do is exclude the website from the extreme web restrictions of the mode. To enable lockdown mode, go to Settings > Security & Privacy > Web Browsing > Excluded Safari Websites and add a trusted online destination.