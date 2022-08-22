When trying to share something on Apple iPhone running the iOS operating system, the device shows a share sheet with many options for the user to choose from, ranging from actions to apps to contacts.

If you are among those users who don’t share too many things directly with other contacts, then the contacts suggestions from Apple when tapping the share button take up a lot of space on the screen. Thankfully, the company allows users to disable the feature to shop showing contacts suggestions in the share sheet.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can quickly and easily disable the recently or frequently used contacts on the share sheet when you try to share something from your Apple iPhone.

How to stop showing contacts in Share Sheet on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “Siri & Search” option from the list.

Step 3: In the Siri & Search settings, toggle the switch off for the “Show When Sharing” option under the Suggestions From Apple section.

That’s it. When you have followed this step-by-step guide, then the contacts list on the Sharing Sheet will be disabled on your Apple iPhone and won’t show up when you try to share something from the device. This means that you won’t get the recently used or frequently used contacts suggestion when trying to share something and will need to select the application from the list and start the sharing process with whomever you want to share.