The Xbox Game Bar can be a useful tool for your PC gaming that makes it easy to take control of all your favorite gaming activities while playing games. Xbox Game Bar is built into Windows 10 that lets you capture screenshots, record videos while playing PC games, receiving game invites, finding new teammates with LFG, keep in touch with your Xbox friends, and more. By using your Xbox controller, the Xbox Game Bar can be enabled on your PC with a push of a button, here’s how.

How to enable Xbox Game Bar using Xbox Controller [Windows 10]

To enable Xbox Game Bar using the Controller on your Windows 10 PC, you need to enable a quick setting in the Windows Settings, just follow these simple steps.

Go to the Windows Settings by pressing the Windows Key + I or using the Start menu and click on the Settings gear icon.

Click on Gaming from the list.

Click on the Xbox Game bar on the left side and on the right side, mark the check box that says Open the Game bar using this button on a controller . You will also need to turn on the toggle switch to enable Xbox Game Bar in the games and use the Controller.

Now, all you need to do is simply press the glowing ‘X’ button on your Xbox controller and the Xbox Game Bar will open. You can also use the keyboard shortcut Windows logo key + G which also opens the Xbox Game Bar if you are not willing to use the controller button. If the Game Bar setting is turned off, nothing will happen, the Xbox Game Bar has been disabled.

By using the Xbox Game bar, it’s easy to take screenshots of PC games or capturing the on-screen gameplay on your Windows 10 PC. Windows 10 includes customizable keyboard shortcuts for capturing screenshots and recording videos of the games you play on your computer.

