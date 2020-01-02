Every keyboard gives a sound when you press its keys and people love the sound of mechanical keyboards. Every CherryMX mechanical key has its own kinda sound and fanbase. A lot of people prefer to buy Mechanical Keyboards with CherryMX switches just for the sound output and the clicky effect they get. While it’s not possible to get the clicky effect on your keyboard, there is a software that allows you to get keyboard typing sounds om your Windows 10 PC. In this guide, we are going to show you how to install it and get keyboard typing sounds on your PC. So without waiting further, let’s get started.

Here’s how to get keyboard typing sounds on Windows 10:

1) Download and Install Mechvibes by clicking here. Mechvibes is a software that allows you to enable keyboard sounds on your PC. It’s easy to use and mostly has sounds for all the CherryMX Keys.

2) Once Mechvibes is installed on your PC, run the software and select your key set. As mentioned above, Mechvibes has all the CherryMX keysets and in the latest update, they have also added support for the Topre Purple Hybrid Keyset.

3) Adjust the volume, and you are ready to go. You’ll be able to hear sounds on every click you do.

So that’s all for this guide. For more Guides like this, make sure you check our “Guides” section.