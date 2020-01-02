How to remove advertisements in Realme smartphones [Guide]

During Realme’s one of the smartphone launch event in India, the company’s CEO took jibe at Xiaomi and said “We don’t sell ads, we sell phones.” For those who are unaware, Xiaomi has been serving ads on its Redmi smartphones running MIUI.

Now, eating its own words, Realme is following the suite of Xiaomi. The company recently announced its plan to introduce “commercial content recommendations” – or ads – on its smartphones running ColorOS 6 and above.

The company says that content recommendations will appear in two places – the Phone Manager app and the Security Check page. For now, they’ll only appear after the installation of new apps, but there’s no telling as to whether the program will be expanded to other areas going forward.

However, unlike Xiaomi, Realme has added an option to turn off all commercial messages or ads on the smartphone through a single toggle. Following this simple guide to turn off content recommendation in your Realme smartphone.

How to disable ads in ColorOS on Realme phones

Head over to the Settings

There, go to Additional Settings

Find “Content Recommendation” and toggle it off

That’s it!

Realme says that this new policy is necessary to maintain “a healthy and sustainable business model”, given the razor-thin margins it operates on. It remains to be seen if Realme received the same amount of flack that Xiaomi received when it started showing ads on its devices.