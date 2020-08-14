How-To-Install-Android-11-Developer-Preview-3-On-OnePlus-8_8-Pro

OnePlus has announced that OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users can now install the new Android 11 Developer Preview 3 with OxygenOS 11 and get a first look at the refreshed design and features of it. If you own any one of the devices – OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, you can now experience the Android 11 Developer Preview before anyone does.

Google has released the Android 11 Developer Preview for compatible devices. Currently, only a few smartphones support the Android 11 Beta program – supported Pixel devices, and Android Emulator. However, the OnePlus has built the new OxygenOS 11 on the Android 11 Developer Preview for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users.

Here are the key features of the Android 11 Developer Preview With OxygenOS 11

New visual design (including Weather app, Launcher, Gallery, Notes).

New layout for more comfortable and convenient one-handed operation.

New OnePlus Sans font that improves readability.

Always-on display function, including 11 new clock styles.

Optimized Dark Mode, including the ability to automatically turn on and off and a shortcut in Quick Settings.

Live wallpaper that changes according to the time of day.

New Gallery function that automatically creates a weekly story based on your photos and videos.

3 new Zen Mode themes, more timing options, and a new Group feature to let you experience Zen Mode with your friends.

Some known issues after upgrading your OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro to the Android 11 Developer Preview 3 are below.

Some third-party applications may not function as expected. System stability issues. Network stability issues in some scenarios.

To know more about the Android 11 Developer Preview Program, please visit this link.

Note: The Android 11 Developer Preview is meant to be for testing and development purposes. Since it’s in an early stage of development, it’s not recommended to upgrade to the Android 11 Developer Preview as of now if you have little or no experience in software testing and development as well as flashing the ROM. Proceed at your own risk, you should understand there is a risk of bricking your phone, read the instructions carefully, and be 100% sure of what you are doing. It is recommended to always take a backup of your important data before flashing and disable the OEM unlocking to avoid unnecessary issues.

How To Install Android 11 Developer Preview 3 On OnePlus 8/8 Pro [OxygenOS 11 Design]

Before proceeding, make sure you are doing it for the OnePlus 8 series only. Keep the battery level at 30% or above and a minimum of 3 GB internal storage to continue. The OnePlus 8 series carrier devices (TMO/VZW) aren’t compatible with the Developer Preview builds.

Get the Android 11 Developer Preview 3 zip package file from the OnePlus official website.

Once you have downloaded the zip file from the link above, copy the file to your OnePlus smartphone.

Now launch the Settings on your OnePlus phone and go to System -> System Updates .

Tap on the Settings gear icon on the top right corner.

Choose Local upgrade and select the zip file that you have copied on the phone.

Install the ROM and wait for it to complete to 100%.

Once the upgrade is finished, tap Restart .

You have now successfully upgraded your OnePlus smartphone to the Android 11 Developer Preview 3.

Liked this tutorial? We have more OnePlus tutorials, guides, tips, and tricks as well as for other Android smartphones. To get updates on the latest smartphones and tech, follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok