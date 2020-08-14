Telegram finally gets support for video calling in beta version

Marking its 7th anniversary and 400 million users, a popular instant messaging platform Telegram has added support for video calls for its users. However, the feature is currently limited to the beta version and not the stable version of the app.

To test out this new feature, you will need to download and install the version 0.7 beta or newer from Microsoft’s App Center platform. The app will be installed alongside the regular application on your phone.

This is the first time the company is adding support for video calls on its platform. It introduced the voice call support on its app about four years ago. With this new feature, the app will now join the likes of WhatsApp which already supports video calls on its platform.

The interface on the platform for this new video calling feature is similar to what we’ve seen on other apps. There’s an on-screen button to flip through the front and the rear camera, along with buttons for turn video off/on, mute the call, and to hang up.

It also has support for picture-in-picture mode, which allows you to scroll through chats and multitask even when you are on a video call. Further, the company has added that all video calls are protected with end-to-end encryption. Telegram says that it is also working to add support for group video calls in the coming months.