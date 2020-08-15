How to install Fortnite on Android without Google Play Store

After implementing its own in-app payments system, Epic Games’ Fortnite, one of the most popular mobile apps out there, has been banned by the Apple App Store as well as the Google Play Store.

Now, after getting banned on both the platforms, Epic Games sued Apple and Google. Both the companies usually charge 30% revenue for in-game purchases but the company’s own direct payment method bypassed that and violated their guidelines.

Google has said that the game will remain available on Android but not through the Play Store. In this guide, we will show you how you can install the Fortnite game on your Android smartphone without using the Play Store.

Install Fortnite on your Android smartphone

Step 1: First of all, you will need to install the Fortnite Launcher on your Android smartphone. For this, go to www.fortnite.com/android and tap the Epic button. This will download the Epic Games App.

Step 2: When the installation process starts, it will likely get blocked on your device. You will have to allow it to be installed. When the message pops up on your screen, click on the Settings.

Step 3: In the Settings, you will have to enable app to get installed from unknown sources. For the Android phones running Android Oreo or above, this is done on per-app basis you will have to allow it for your browser.

Step 4: Now, jump back to the Fortnite install and tap the “Install” button. You will now have to download the game file which is about 90 MB in size.

Step 5: When the game launches, it will download much larger asset files when you first open the game. This will likely take much time, depending on your internet connection speed. When the process gets over, you’ll be able to play the game.

