How to launch Google Chrome with a keyboard shortcut [Windows 10]

You may be using the keyboard to launch various apps, for example, the Task Manager using the CTRL + ALT + DEL or Windows Explorer using the Windows Key + E, however, if you don’t know, your Windows 10 can let you create shortcuts for apps that you want.

Windows 10 offers you a variety of features, among them is the keyboard shortcut for the apps installed on the PC. In this case, we are referring to Google Chrome which is currently the most used browser on Windows computers. You can launch Google Chrome with a keyboard shortcut just like you do for Task Manager or for any other Windows task. Here’s how to launch Google Chrome using a keyboard shortcut on Windows 10.

Launch Google Chrome with a keyboard shortcut [Windows 10]

First things first, install the Google Chrome browser if you haven’t. Once installed you can see a desktop shortcut. If you don’t, just hit the Start button and search Google Chrome and drag it to the Desktop. You can also right-click on it and send it to the desktop as a shortcut. Once you have the Google Chrome shortcut on the desktop, follow these steps to create a shortcut for Chrome.

Right-click on the Google Chrome desktop shortcut and select Properties . Click on the Shortcut tab as shown in the image below and go to the Shortcut key text box. You will notice there’s no shortcut key assigned for Chrome. Assign a shortcut by pressing any key you wish to on the keyboard, by default the CTRL + ALT will be a prefix for the shortcut key you selected. For instance, if you choose C as the shortcut, you will need to press CTRL + ALT + C to launch the Chrome browser. Click Apply and OK to save it.

Now you can launch Google Chrome using the keyboard shortcut that you have just assigned. Similarly, you can add shortcuts to other apps that you have installed on Windows 10, all you need is a desktop shortcut to add a shortcut key.

