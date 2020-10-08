How to link Apple Music to Alexa app on your smartphone [iOS/Android]

Amazon’s Alexa is used widely among the users and if you are the one using an Alexa device, it’s undoubtedly that you are going to play a lot of music on it. However, at times, you can’t find the song on the Alexa but the same music is available on your Apple Music. You can easily start playing songs from your apple music on an Alexa device with a quick trick. All you need is to say play this song and append on Apple Music at the end of the song’s name.

Unlike Google’s Chromecast service that offers you play music directly from your phone with a push of a button, playing music on Alexa has a little different approach, you can use the music services to link to your Alexa account to add the songs library from your paid music subscription to Alexa. Of course, this is also available for Google Home and Nest devices, but as we are talking about the Alexa at the moment, here’s how to link Apple Music to Alexa app so that you can directly play music from your Apple Music account.

How to link Apple Music to Alexa app [iOS/Android]

Launch the Amazon Alexa app on your smartphone Tap Play at the bottom as shown below in the screenshot. Swipe to the bottom to see the available services to link under the Link New Services . Tap on Apple Music and tap Enable To Use on the next window. Follow the instructions to sign in with your Apple ID and allow the Alexa to access your Apple Music account to retrieve the songs’ library. Apple Music has been successfully linked.

You can also enter the Settings using the menu button (three lines) in the upper-left corner and go to Music & Podcasts under Alexa Preferences. Here you can manage your linked services, add new services to the Alexa app.

That's all you need to do to link Apple Music to Alexa using your smartphone.

