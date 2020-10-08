Jio now allows users to carry forward credit limit for Postpaid Plus plans

Reliance Jio, which recently launched the new Postpaid Plus plans for the users, has now introduced another feature that allows carrying forward credit limits who want to migrate from any other carrier.

The company says that it will provide the same credit limit as offered by the previous network carrier and claims to ease the migration process for all the postpaid users that join the Jio Postpaid Plus plans.

How to use it?

Step 1: Send ‘Hi’ to 88-501-88-501 from WhatsApp. Make sure that you are sending this message from the number that you want to move to Jio.

Step 2: Now, upload existing operators’ postpaid bill.

Step 3: After 24 hours, you can walk into any Jio store or call for home delivery of your JioPostpaid Plus SIM & get the credit limit of your choice.

As for the pricing, Jio Postpaid Plus starts at Rs 199 per month and plans go up to Rs 1,499. All the plans under this service come with unlimited voice calling and SMS and subscriptions to the three content streaming services. To know about the plans offered by the company in detail, click here.

The development comes just weeks after Jio announced that the company will be offering in-flight service to Indian travelers who are traveling abroad. It is available on 22 flights on international routes, with plans starting at Rs 499 per day.