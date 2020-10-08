Amazon Fire TV devices are getting Live TV feature support in India

Amazon has been marketing its Fire TV devices in the Indian market and is also bringing the newer models as soon as possible to India. Now, the company is also offering the biggest updates sooner than later.

The company has today started rolling out support for Live TV feature for the Fire TV devices in the Indian market. Those who have received and installed the update will notice a new Live TV tab on the home screen along with Movies, TV Shows, and Apps.

Amazon has confirmed that the update is being rolled out to Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, and the newly launched Fire TV Stick Lite. Currently, TV channels from SonyLIV, Voot, Discovery+, and NextG TV are available for the Live TV feature while channels from Zee5 will be added soon.

Thus, the channels that are now available on Fire TV devices include Sony SAB HD, Colors HD, SET HD, Nick HD+, Dangal, DD National, News18 India, MTV Beats HD, SONY BBC Earth HD, Mastii TV Music, and Discovery.

To be able to view the Live TV channels, users need to install the relevant app on the device and need to have the required subscriptions. Also, the channel guide button can also be used if you have Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

If you have an Amazon Fire TV device and still haven’t received the update, don’t worry. The company has confirmed that the update is rolling out and all the devices should be getting it in a few weeks.