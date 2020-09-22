Jio Postpaid Plus with unlimited calling, data rollover, streaming apps access and more

Reliance Jio has today announced Jio Postpaid Plus service which the company says aims to provide “superior services across connectivity, entertainment, and experience.”

The service comes with subscriptions to video streaming services and Jio apps, along with features like data rollover and international calling benefits. It will be available for customers from 24th September.

To avail this new service, customers will need to get a new SIM card but the company has confirmed that the phone number will remain the same and there will be no downtime in service.

As for the pricing, it starts at Rs 199 per month and plans go up to Rs 1,499. All the plans under this service come with unlimited voice calling and SMS and subscriptions to the three content streaming services.

Coming to the data, the Rs 399 plan includes 75 GB data and 200 GB data rollover while the Rs 599 plan offers 100 GB data, 200 GB data rollover, and one additional SIM card with the Family Plan.

There’s a plan costing Rs 799 which offers 150 GB data, 200 GB data rollover, and two additional SIM cards with the Family Plan. Another plan costing Rs 999 comes with 200 GB data, 500 GB data rollover, and three additional SIM cards with Family Plan.

The most expensive plan costs Rs 1,499 which includes 300 GB data, 500 GB data rollover, unlimited data and voice in the US and UAE, and a few other benefits. All the plans include Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar streaming service.

Jio Postpaid Plus Plans

Rs 399 75 GB data, 200 GB data rollover Unlimited voice calls, SMS Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Rs 599 100 GB data, 200 GB data rollover Unlimited voice calls, SMS Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP 1 additional SIM with Family Plan



Rs 799 150 GB data, 200 GB data rollover Unlimited voice calls, SMS Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP 2 additional SIM with Family Plan

Rs 999 200 GB data, 500 GB data rollover Unlimited voice calls, SMS Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP 3 additional SIM with Family Plan



Rs 1499 300 GB data, 500 GB data rollover Unlimited voice calls, SMS Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP Unlimited Data and Voice Calls in USA & UAE



How to get Jio Postpaid Plus

If you are a postpaid subscribers, send a WhatsApp message with “Hi” on 8850188501. Alternatively, you can also visit jio.com/postpaid or call 1800 88 99 88 99 to get the SIM delivered to your home.

If you are a prepaid user and want to switch to the Postpaid Plus plan, visit jio.com/postpaid or visit any of the Reliance Jio store.