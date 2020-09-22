Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G comes with 5G support and improved performance

Qualcomm has today announced its new mid-range 5G chipset — Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. The highlight of this chipset is that it features an updated 4 TOPS AI system that can do echo cancellation and background vocal noise suppression for gaming, chat and voice assistants.

Compared to the SD730G, this new chipset offers 20 percent CPU performance boost and 10 percent GPU boost as it comes with Kryo 750 CPU and Adreno 619 GPU. It also comes with support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G, similar to the SD765G.

It packs the company’s fifth-generation AI engine, which Qualcomm says offers a 20 percent increase in AI performance for features such as AI-based camera functionality or voice translation. It also has some of the select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Game Color Plus mode for adding better color and details to games.

The launch of this new chipset shows that Qualcomm is heavily focusing towards making 5G options easily available to its business partners for the next-generation of smartphones in the market.

Qualcomm has also said that the first devices based on the Snapdragon 750G should be available by the end of of this year. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has already announced its plans for a future device using this new chipset.

Key Features of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G