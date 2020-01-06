How to play Minesweeper on Windows 10 [Easy Guide]

Minesweeper is one of the most popular games to kill time and we’ve grown up playing that in our Windows XP PCs. The game was pre-installed in Windows but ever since Windows 8 came into existence everything changed. The game didn’t come pre-installed in Windows 8, 8.1 and even in the latest Windows 10, However, fans can still play a modern version of it which is also developed by Microsoft. In this guide, we are going to show you how to do that, so without waiting further, let’s get started.

Here’s how to play Minesweeper on Windows 10:

1) Open Microsoft Store on your PC and search for “Minesweeper” in the search box.

2) Click on Microsoft Minesweeper and hit the “Get” button to install the game on your PC.

3) Once the game gets downloaded on your PC, head to the start menu and launch the game.

4) Select one of the listed modes and you are ready to go. Minesweeper will give you a tutorial and once you complete it you can start playing the game.

So that’s all for this guide if you liked this make sure you check out our “Guides” section by clicking here.