Withings ScanWatch features health tracking with ECG and sleep apnea detection

At CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Withings has unveiled its new smartwatch that comes with a bunch of advanced sleep tracking features — Withings ScanWatch.

This new hybrid device from the company looks similar to the Withings Steel HR with a circular case, and dual circular dial design inside. The upper circular part houses a PMOLED display, and the lower dial is the Activity dial.

The device comes with ECG feature packed inside just like the Apple Watch. It also comes with an optical heart rate sensor to provide users with continuous heart rate scanning as well. There’s also an SpO2 sensor in the watch that can check for blood oxygen levels and keep a track of your SpO2 values.

It sends light through the blood vessels in the wrist to measure the amount of oxygen in the blood. Monitoring oxygen levels could help detect episodes of low oxygen that occur with sleep apnea, a condition where breathing stops during sleep. Blood oxygen readings are also integrated with other data around sleep, like sleep duration and quality.

The Withings ScanWatch also comes with a battery that Withings says will last 30 days on a single charge. As for the availability, it is expected to be available in Q2 2020 after it gets approvals from the FDA for its ECG and sleep apnea features.

The watch will be made available in two variants with the 38mm variant expected to launch at $249, and the 42mm variant expected to launch at $299.