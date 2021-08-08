Tried to view hidden files on Redmi and Mi phones based on MIUI 12? If you own a Redmi smartphone or a Mi smartphone, it’s possible to see hidden files in the file manager. The stock file manager app can show hidden files all you need is to turn on a quick setting on your phone. Here’s how to view hidden files on Redmi and Mi phones.

How to view hidden files on Redmi & Mi Phones [MIUI 12]

Step 1: Open the File Manager app on your Redmi or Mi smartphone from the Homescreen or (App Drawer if enabled).

Step 2: Once you are inside the File Manager app, tap the three lines or swipe from the left edge to the right side and you will see the sidebar with options.

Step 3: Tap on Settings as shown in the screenshot below.

Step 4: Now here, tap the Show hidden files slider to turn it on, it shows you hidden files that are used to run Android and apps.

This way you can view hidden files on Redmi and Mi phones running on MIUI 12. You can try on older MIUI versions and see if it’s working.

