Xiaomi has launched another Redmi Note 10 Series smartphone after the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and this time it’s 5G Ready. The Redmi Note 10T is a midrange smartphone featuring MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core CPU, a 90 Hz display, and supports a dual 5G network. Here’s what we have to say in our Redmi Note 10T review.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch IPS display, 90 Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ Resolution 1,500:1 Contrast Ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Design, Display, & Build

The Redmi Note 10T looks quite similar to the Remdi Note 10, the back has a nice sleek matte finish polycarbonate body and features a triple camera setup on the left corner. The design is lightweight and comes in four different colors – Chromium White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue, Mint Green.

The display here is a 6.5-inch IPS with Full HD+ resolution protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display seems to be degraded by putting an IPS panel instead of the AMOLED found in the Remdi Note 10. However, the good news is that it now supports a 90 Hz refresh rate, better than 60 Hz found on the Redmi Note 10.

The display uses an in-screen camera with an 8 MP selfie camera and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button. Aside from this, Xiaomi says it has an EVOL design that offers corrosion-proof ports, rubberized seals, and spash proof design.

In the box, you get the Redmi Note 10, a USB Type-C cable, 22.5W fast charger, and a transparent TPU case. The bottom side has a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers, and a microphone whereas the top side has a 3.5 mm jack, IR blaster, and a second microphone.

The right side has a power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner and volume keys, and the left side has a hybrid slot SIM tray with a microSD card support on the SIM2 slot. It supports two 5G SIM cards with dual standby.

Software & User Interface

On the software side, the Redmi Note 10T runs on the Android 11 out-of-the-box layered with the new MIUI 12 on top. It uses a security patch level dated 01/06/2021. like all other Redmi’s and Mi phones running MIUI 12, the user interface is packed with features, new icons, new wallpapers, and the new Settings page.

The interface is optimized for performance and battery, it feels smoother since it has a 90 Hz refresh rate, the performance of the phone is good thanks to the Dimensity 700, the interface performs great in our initial use.

You do get bloatware on the phone but if you don’t want it, you can easily remove it. The apps on the phone are Netflix, Facebook, LinkedIn, Mi Credit, Zili, Mi Pay, and Mi Store, all can be removed.

There are new themes that you can make use of, new wallpapers as well. Other features like Game Turbo and Ultra Battery Saver in addition to the regular features you find on the MIUI software.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Xiaomi picks a MediaTek chip this time instead of the Snapdragon chips found in the Redmi Note 10 Series smartphones, the Redmi Note 10T packs a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core SoC with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage and it supports 5G network. The GPU on-board is a Mali-G57 MC2 graphics processing unit.

About the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, it’s a midrange SoC with 5G support consisting of 2+6 core configurations, two performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, six power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. Furthermore, the chip integrates a 2-core ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for graphics application and GPU-intensive tasks.

The performance of the phone is impressive, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 performs similar to the Snapdragon 730G, in some cases better than that. The performance is no doubt better than the Redmi Note 10, and close to the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

For gamers, you will love the performance, this is MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU inside, gaming performance would be similar to that of the smartphones based on Snapdragon 730G. No major heating issues were found on the phone during our gaming tests, you can play long hours of gaming on the phone without worrying about the heat.

Cameras

The Redmi Note 10T 5G packs a triple-camera setup on the rear side, unlike its sibling Redmi Note 10 with a quad-camera setup. The main camera is a 48 MP f/1.79, the second camera is a 2 MP depth camera, and the third is a 2 MP macro camera. The front has uses an 8 MP f/2.0 selfie camera for video calling and selfies.

The camera interface looks almost the same on all the Redmi’s with MIUI 12, however, far better than the one in older MIUIs (10 or below). Speaking of the camera interface, it packs a bunch of features as you can see in the screenshot. You get the 48 MP camera mode, Macro mode, Vlog feature, Night, Slow, AI watermark, Time-lapse, Portrait, Movie frame, Pro, and more.

The video recording capabilities are average, no 4K found, you will end up shooting videos up to 1080p at 60 fps. We shared some shots from its camera to show you the quality of the photos. The photos are exceptionally good as far as it’s in the bright environment or and in daylight. Do not expect much from its camera, the macro camera is just okay, no wide-angle camera is found, for this price, you should expect a wide-angle camera or a quad-setup.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Camera Samples

Battery Life & Charging

Moving to the battery side, the Redmi Note 10T 5G equips a 5,000 mAh battery which is pretty good in terms of capacity. The 5,000 mAh battery can last up to 2 days on a single charge depending on your usage.

As for its battery charging, the Redmi Note 10T 5G supports an 18W fast charging (22.5W charger in the box) which charges the phone pretty slow, it takes around 120 minutes to charge fully which is below the competition, realme’s VOOC flash charging is far superior.

Comparing it with its sibling, the Redmi Note 10 takes about 30 minutes to charge the battery from 0% to 67% and takes around 74 minutes to charge the battery from 0% to 100%, this is faster than the Redmi Note 10T 5G’s charging.

Verdict

The Redmi Note 10T 5G packs all the perks in its segment, from its mind-boggling performance to its battery life, plus its lightweight design, 5G support, and a 90 Hz display adds to its overall features. It would have been great if Xiaomi had added an AMOLED display, otherwise, it’s a great buy especially for performance users, the Redmi Note 10T ticks all the boxes in this price range.