How to start Messenger Room group video chat via Instagram

Facebook recently introduced a new group video calling tool named Messenger Rooms which enables you to video call with 50 people at a time. The tool has been introduced as a competitor to Zoom and Group FaceTime to connect with a small group of people.

Now, Facebook-owned Instagram has become the latest tool from the company to get support for the Messenger Rooms group video chat feature. While the feature adds support to start the call through Instagram, you have to leave the app and head to Messenger for the actual video call.

Here’s how you can start the group video chat for Messenger Rooms right from the Instagram app.

Start Instagram group video chat with Messenger Rooms

Open Instagram application on your smartphone and head to Direct from the top-right corner Now, tap on the video icon in the top right corner Select ‘Create a Room’ and then tap ‘Create Room as…’ option You will now be able to choose up to 49 friends and once you are done, choose ‘Send’ After that, tap ‘Join Room’ to head to the video chat you created

The company has also clarified that users can lock the Messenger Room if they want to limit who can join the conversation. Also, do note that the Messenger Rooms group video chats are not encrypted like Group FaceTime or WhatsApp video chats.